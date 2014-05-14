FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Stay strong", union president tells S.Africa platinum strikers
May 14, 2014

"Stay strong", union president tells S.Africa platinum strikers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIKANA, South Africa, May 14 (Reuters) - The president of South Africa’s striking AMCU union urged its members on Wednesday to remain united and strong in the face of efforts by the three major platinum companies to force miners to end a 16-week stoppage.

“Let’s stay strong. Yes it’s difficult but let’s hold each other by the hand and stay strong. Onward!” Joseph Mathunjwa told thousands of strikers at a rally near the Marikana operations of London-listed producer Lonmin . (Reporting by Zandi Shabala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

