FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strike at S. Africa car makers causes $2 bln production revenue loss -industry
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

Strike at S. Africa car makers causes $2 bln production revenue loss -industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A recently ended strike that hit automakers in South Africa resulted in production revenue losses of 20 billion rand ($2 billion) over four weeks, the local industry said on Wednesday.

“The aggregate production losses to date, at vehicle manufacturing level, amounted to over 45,000 vehicles which translated into a production revenue loss of about 20 billion rand,” National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) president Johan Van Zyl said in a statement.

The dispute over pay, which ended at the weekend, affected more than 30,000 assembly line workers at major carmakers in South Africa, including Toyota, Ford, General Motors and Nissan.

NAAMSA said auto manufacturing operations would be disrupted further by an ongoing strike in the automotive component industry that started on Monday. The vehicle and automotive component manufacturing sectors account for around 30 percent of South Africa’s manufacturing output.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.