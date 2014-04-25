FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Limited production resumes at Continental AG South Africa plant-company
April 25, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Limited production resumes at Continental AG South Africa plant-company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, April 25 (Reuters) - Limited production has resumed at Continental AG’s South African tyre plant where members of labour union NUMSA have been on strike for 10 days, the company said on Friday.

“Production has started with non-NUMSA members, but the factory is not operating at full capacity,” company spokeswoman Nomfundo Hlela said in a statement.

Earlier, a union official said production had been halted as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) pressed for increased allowances for workers on weekend shifts. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

