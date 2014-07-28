FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One S.Africa employers' group says does not agree to strike deal
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 28, 2014

One S.Africa employers' group says does not agree to strike deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - The National Employers’ Association of South Africa (NEASA) said on Monday it did not accept a wage deal that the striking NUMSA union earlier announced to end a four-week stoppage in the metals and engineering industries.

“We are not happy with the deal that has been done and will lock out the striking workers from Tuesday,” NEASA spokeswoman Sya van der Walt-Potgieter told Reuters

Another employer grouping, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, had said it welcomed the end of the strike. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

