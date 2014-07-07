FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-General Motors says production still halted at S.Africa plant
July 7, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-General Motors says production still halted at S.Africa plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show strike at suppliers, not at GM plant)

CAPE TOWN, July 7 (Reuters) - Workers at components factories supplying General Motors’ South African plant remained on strike on Monday but the automaker said it had sufficient inventory for both domestic and exports customers for the medium term.

“The strike in the metal and engineering sector has impacted upon supply of components to our production line, resulting in our line not being operational since July 3. To date we have lost three days of production,” GM spokeswoman Denise Van Huyssteen said. (Reporting Wendell Roelf; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)

