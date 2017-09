JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - A South African labour court reserved judgment on Friday on an application to strike in the gold mining sector by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, which is already leading a five-month strike in the platinum sector.

The judge said a temporary injunction against a strike remained in place in the interim. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)