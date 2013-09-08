FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Harmony reaches wage deal, ending gold sector strike
September 8, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

South Africa's Harmony reaches wage deal, ending gold sector strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Harmony Gold has reached an agreement with striking employees and hopes that operations will return to normal this week, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

This brings to an end the gold industry strike which started on Tuesday night. Workers at other gold majors like AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Gold returned to work on Friday after accepting the industry offer of an increase of between 7.5 and 8 percent. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

