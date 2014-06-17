FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa platinum firms, union have agreed on wage offer - Implats
#Basic Materials
June 17, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa platinum firms, union have agreed on wage offer - Implats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s platinum producers and union AMCU have agreed on a wage offer to end a protracted strike but other details like the timeframe and additional benefits are still outstanding, a spokesman for Impala Platinum said on Tuesday.

“The big principle in the offer has apparently been agreed to; it’s just other smaller issues like the time frame and housing allowance that needs talking about,” Johan Theron said.

The platinum producers had received the union’s response to the wage offer on Monday and all parties were due to hold discussions this week, he added. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

