FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's NUM says intimidation preventing Lonmin return
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's NUM says intimidation preventing Lonmin return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said its members were unable to return to work at the strike-hit operations of platinum producer Lonmin on Wednesday because intimidation by the rival AMCU union.

“The miners cannot get to work because the intimidation is very high,” Sydwell Dokolwana, NUM’s regional secretary in the platinum belt, told Reuters.

Lonmin had been aiming for a “mass return” of workers in a bid to end a crippling 16-week strike that has also hit rivals Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.