FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa union: members must avoid platinum mines due to intimidation
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa union: members must avoid platinum mines due to intimidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIKANA, South Africa, May 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had told its members to avoid strike-hit mines on the platinum belt because of intimidation from the rival AMCU union which has been behind a 16-week stoppage.

“We have said they must stay away until conditions are safe and the intimidation stops. We are expecting very few guys to go to work today,” Sydwell Dokolwana, NUM’s regional secretary on the platinum belt, told Reuters.

Reuters journalists outside platinum producer Lonmin’s Marikana mine said there was little activity with virtually no one showing up to work. Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum have also been hit by the strike. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Additional reporting and writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.