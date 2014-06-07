"Enough work done" to resolve S.Africa mines strike - minister

PRETORIA, June 7 (Reuters) - South African mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Saturday he had “done enough work” in mediating between the AMCU union and the world’s top three platinum firms and he believed the two sides would resolve a five-month strike in talks on Monday.

“I think reason will prevail on Monday and we’ll get a solution,” he told a news conference. The government would pull out of mediation if the two sides did not reach an agreement, he added. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)