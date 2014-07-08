South Africa's striking metal workers close to wage deal -spokesman

JOHANNESBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s striking metal and engineering workers are “very close” to sealing a deal for higher wages with employers, a labour ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

“In terms of the wage adjustments, they are very close,” Mokgadi Pela told Reuters. “The differences are in terms of fractions.”

He declined to give further details, saying the negotiations were at a “delicate” stage. Talks are due to resume on Tuesday. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)