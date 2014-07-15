FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa metalworkers employers withdraw wage offer
July 15, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa metalworkers employers withdraw wage offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s steel and engineering employers group said on Tuesday it had withdrawn a “final” wage offer made to the striking NUMSA union to end a two-week industrial action.

“The final offer made last week - which was intended to end the strike and to see employees back at work this week - failed to accomplish its goal and has since been withdrawn,” Kaizer Nyatsumba, chief executive of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa, said in a statement.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley

