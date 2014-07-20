Striking South African metalworkers submit revised wage demand - union

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - Labour unions representing more than 200,000 striking South African metalworkers have submitted a lower wage demand to employers, a union representative said on Sunday, to try to end the walkout battering Africa’s most developed economy.

The proposal is for a three-year agreement with annual increases of between 8 to 10 percent, Marius Croucamp, a spokesman for the Solidarity union, one of the smaller unions in the strike, said in a statement. Unions had previously sought 12-15 percent. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)