FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's striking UASA union accepts metal employers' wage deal
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 24, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's striking UASA union accepts metal employers' wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s UASA union said on Thursday it had accepted a wage increase offer of between 7 and 10 percent, raising hopes of an end to a three-week strike by more than 200,000 steel and engineering workers.

“The members have already accepted the financial improvement portion of the offer, so I’d say we have accepted the offer in principle,” spokesman Johan van Niekerk said. “However, there are a few concerns about the offer,” he said, adding the union had sent a letter to employers asking for clarification.

The United Association of South Africa (UASA) is one of the smaller unions in the sector, with about 20,000 members. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, which is yet to make a decision on the offer, is the biggest with more than 200,000. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.