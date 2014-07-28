South Africa's NUMSA union says some "development" in strike talks

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - There has been some development in talks between South Africa’s striking NUMSA union and employers over a wage offer that could end a walkout in the metal and engineering sector, union leader Irvin Jim told SAFM radio on Monday.

“Negotiations are give and take, so we’ve debated that with employers on Friday. There has been development on that front, which we’re not revealing until we’ve presented to our members,” Jim told the radio station.

The union will hold a press briefing at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)