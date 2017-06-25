JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Around 1,000 workers at
sugar producer Illovo are set to go on strike over wages and
other benefits after talks with employers broke down, the trade
union representing the staff said on Sunday.
"The Food and Allied Workers Union and employers from eight
Illovo farms in Kwa-Zulu Natal province have failed to reach an
amicable agreement under the auspices of the CCMA and a strike
certificate has been issued," an FAWU statement said.
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration
(CCMA) is a dispute resolution body mandated by law to mediate
labour disputes.
Illovo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of London-listed
Associated British Foods and operates in South Africa,
Mozambique, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Swaziland.
The labour dispute comes as the South African economy is in
recession for the first time since 2009 because of weakness in
manufacturing and trade.
There is also growing opposition in the country to President
Jacob Zuma, whose decision in March to fire finance minister
Pravin Gordhan triggered credit downgrades by all three major
credit rating agencies.
FAWU members are seeking a 10 percent wage increase, versus
the 5 percent annual rise the union says employers are offering,
as well as pension benefits for both full-time and seasonal
workers among a host of other demands.
"That 5 percent is an insult. If you look at what the
inflation rate has been since December, it would mean workers
are toiling for nothing," provincial FAWU organiser August
Mbhele said.
Mbhele said the lowest paid workers on sugarcane farms
earned around 2,752 rand ($213.06) monthly, and that most lived
over 30 km (18.6 miles) away from the farms and struggled to
find or afford transport.
Illovo was not immediately available for comment.
Agriculture accounts for less than 5 percent of South
Africa's GDP but is expected to help to boost the economy after
recovering from last year's drought. It was one of two areas to
show growth when the economy slipped into recession.
($1 = 12.9168 rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana. Editing by Jane Merriman)