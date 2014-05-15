FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa platinum producer Lonmin says mulls court action to end strike
May 15, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa platinum producer Lonmin says mulls court action to end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIKANA, South Africa, May 15 (Reuters) - South African platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday it was considering going to court to stop a 16-week mining strike, because of the levels of violence faced by workers who want to return.

The company also said that some miners had turned up for work at its operations, but provided no numbers as efforts continued to end the longest and costliest stoppage in the sector’s history. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)

