FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.African metalworkers union threatens another strike
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 5, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

S.African metalworkers union threatens another strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s metalworkers union on Thursday reiterated a threat to strike from next month in the metal and engineering industries, a move that could cripple production in the auto industry for a second straight year.

Officials from the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (NUMSA) told reporters they “might” strike for higher wages from July 1.

The union, which represents 220,000 workers, last year brought auto production - which represents around 6 percent of economic output - to a standstill with a four-week walk-out at parts manufacturers.

A further increase in labour unrest could be disastrous for Africa’s most developed economy. Platinum workers have been on strike for five months with no immediate end in sight. The strike pushed the economy into contraction in the first quarter.

The main union in the platinum industry has rejected a government-brokered wage increase proposal, the Business Day newspaper reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.