South Africa's NUMSA union says wage talks to resume on Tuesday
July 7, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's NUMSA union says wage talks to resume on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - The National Union of Metalkworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said wage talks to end a week-old old strike would resume on Tuesday and that employers had not presented it with new offers.

More than 200,000 NUMSA members downed tools last Tuesday, demanding wage increases of up to 15 percent.

“If the employers can present something that we strongly feel we can take back to our members for a mandate, we will gladly do that,” the union’s spokesman Castro Ngobese said. “But in the absence of that, the strike continues.” (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

