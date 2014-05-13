Extra South African police deployed to platinum belt

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - Additional police were deployed to South Africa’s platinum belt on Tuesday to provide security for thousands of striking miners who are expected to start returning to work this week, in defiance of orders from their union, a police spokesman said.

Thulani Ngubane, the main police spokesman in the platinum mining town of Rustenburg northwest of Johannesburg, also said police had set up park-and-ride facilities around the platinum mines to handle the numbers of arrivals. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)