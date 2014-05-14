FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa police vow to crack down on strike intimidation
May 14, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

S.Africa police vow to crack down on strike intimidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARIKANA, South Africa, May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s police minister vowed on Wednesday to crack down on violence on the country’s restive platinum belt and arrest “within hours” strikers he said were behind a campaign of intimidation against miners trying to return to work.

“In South Africa, the rule of law reigns,” minister Nathi Mthethwa told a news conference, underscoring growing government concerns about the 16-week strike. “Anarchy is not what is going to be accepted.” (Reporting by Ed Cropley and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

