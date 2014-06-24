FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa footwear manufacturing union SACTWU settles wage dispute
June 24, 2014

S.Africa footwear manufacturing union SACTWU settles wage dispute

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South Africa footwear manufacturing union SACTWU has accepted an 8 percent wage increase offer from employers, ending a two-week strike, the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thousand of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union members downed tools on June 9 seeking a 10 percent wage increase.

The end to the strike follows an agreement on Monday to end a crippling platinum strike, the longest and costliest in South Africa’s history. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)

