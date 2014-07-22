FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African employer body says accepts govt proposal to end strike
July 22, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - The main employer body in South Africa’s metals and engineering federation has accepted a government proposal to raise wages by as much as 10 percent, it said on Tuesday, raising hopes of an end to a strike by more than 200,000 workers.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa said unions led by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have until Friday to accept the offer. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

