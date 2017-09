CAPE TOWN, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese car-maker Toyota will halt some production at its South African assembly plant from Tuesday due to a strike at companies supplying car components, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Toyota will close two production lines from Tuesday at our Durban plant," spokeswoman Mary Willemse said.