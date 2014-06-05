S.Africa's Amcu union says wage demand "non-negotiable"

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s AMCU union president said on Thursday the union’s 12,500 rand ($1,200) per month wage demand was “non-negotiable”, dashing hopes of a speedy resolution to the five-month stoppage pushing Africa’s most advanced economy towards recession.

“The 12,500 rand is still non-negotiable. AMCU members are steadfast and we are not turning back on 12,500 rand,” Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters. ($1 = 10.77 South African Rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)