Amplats declares force majeure with suppliers due to S.Africa strike
April 1, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Amplats declares force majeure with suppliers due to S.Africa strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday it had sent force majeure notices to some of the suppliers to its South African mines, which have been hit by an almost 10-week-old strike.

“Suppliers of goods and services whose contractual obligations cannot be met due to the strike have been advised that force majeure is being asserted,” the company said in a statement, adding that no force majeure notices have been issued to its own customers. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)

