Amplats loses $126 mln due to S.Africa strikes

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum has lost 67,000 ounces of production or 1.1 billion rand ($126.44 million) in revenue due to illegal strikes at its operations in South Africa, the company said on Friday.

The world’s largest platinum producer has issued force majeure notices to its chrome clients, but said its ability to deliver platinum group metals and base metals remained unaffected at this stage. ($1 = 8.6998 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)