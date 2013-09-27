FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-South Africa union signs wage deal to end garage strike
#Africa
September 27, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa union signs wage deal to end garage strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts, adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s NUMSA union has signed an agreement to end a multi-week strike by auto garage and petrol station workers but a more damaging walk-out in the auto parts and retail sectors still rumbled on, General Secretary Irvin Jim said on Friday.

“We are not going to budge on the strike until we get a reasonable offer,” Jim told a news conference, referring to workers in auto parts and retail.

While the garage strikes had also no impact with most workers defying NUMSA and reporting to posts, the unrest in the automotive components industry has choked off the supply of parts, making it difficult for auto makers to build cars.

NUMSA is the main manufacturing union, with members in several parts of the auto sector.

Auto manufacturing accounts for 6 percent of GDP in Africa’s largest economy and 12 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

