JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South African trade union NUMSA said on Sunday it had reached a deal to end a four-week strike in the auto components sector that has crippled production and added that workers will report back for work on Monday.

Union officials told a news conference that workers would receive a 10-percent pay increase in the first year of the accord and would receive eight-percent increases in the second and third years covered by the agreement.