JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The chief executives of the world’s top three platinum producers said on Tuesday wage hikes being sought by the AMCU union, which plans a strike against their South African operations this week, were “unaffordable and unrealistic.”

In a rare joint statement, the heads of Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin said that “it is of great concern ... that employees are being made promises by AMCU that cannot be delivered upon.”