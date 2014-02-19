FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amplats CEO says striking AMCU union using violence to achieve demands
February 19, 2014

Amplats CEO says striking AMCU union using violence to achieve demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Anglo American Platinum said on Wednesday that South Africa’s AMCU union, whose members downed tools four weeks ago at its operations, was trying to achieve its demands through “violence and criminal acts.”

Chris Griffith also said his company was “exploring” the option of trying to have the strike declared illegal by the courts because of AMCU’s actions.

He was speaking during a media briefing with the chief executives of Lonmin and Impala Platinum, whose operations have been hit by the same strike.

