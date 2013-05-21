FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security guards fire rubber bullets at S.Africa strikers
May 21, 2013

Security guards fire rubber bullets at S.Africa strikers

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - Security guards at a South African chrome mine owned by chemicals group Lanxess fired rubber bullets at stone-throwing workers on an illegal strike, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.

“They started throwing stones at our security guards and my understanding is that the security guards shot rubber bullets, not live ammunition, in self defence,” spokeswoman Sibonile Dube said. “Some of the security guards were injured.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)

