Striking S.Africa gold miners reject pay rise offer
October 11, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Striking S.Africa gold miners reject pay rise offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Striking South African gold miners have rejected the industry’s latest wage offer, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday, dimming hopes that wildcat strikes that have paralysed the industry could come to an end.

“This was a final offer from the companies. They said take it or leave it,” NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said. “Now that it has been rejected our options have been exhausted.” (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)

