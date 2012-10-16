FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold Fields gives S.Africa strikers dismissal ultimatum
October 16, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Gold Fields gives S.Africa strikers dismissal ultimatum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Gold Fields has given striking workers at its South Africa mines until Thursday to return to work or face immediate dismissal, Chief Executive Nick Holland said on Tuesday.

Gold Fields said 23,500 workers in South Africa were still on a strike that has cost the company 65,000 ounces of lost gold production, or 1.2 billion rand ($136.07 million) in revenue.

$1 = 8.8193 South African rand Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

