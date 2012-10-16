Gold Fields gives S.Africa strikers dismissal ultimatum

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Gold Fields has given striking workers at its South Africa mines until Thursday to return to work or face immediate dismissal, Chief Executive Nick Holland said on Tuesday.

Gold Fields said 23,500 workers in South Africa were still on a strike that has cost the company 65,000 ounces of lost gold production, or 1.2 billion rand ($136.07 million) in revenue.