Gold Fields: 80 pct of KDC West miners report for work
October 18, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Gold Fields: 80 pct of KDC West miners report for work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Eighty percent of workers at Gold Fields’ KDC West mine in South Africa have returned to work by a dismissal deadline, the company said on Thursday, raising hopes that an illegal strike at the operation could end soon.

“A large number of people have today arrived at the site and clocked their punch cards. The real test now is to see whether they return for the first shift tomorrow morning,” company spokesman Willie Jacobsz said. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
