JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Gold Fields, the world’s No 4 bullion producer, said on Friday that the striking workers at its KDC West mine in South Africa have returned to work, ending a month long strike at the operation.

About 1,500 employees who did not report for work before Thursday’s deadline were dismissed but have until noon on Friday to appeal their dismissal. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)