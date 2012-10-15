Gold Fields suspends all KDC output due to strike

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Bullion producer Gold Fields has suspended all output at its KDC operations in South Africa after 8,500 more workers had joined an illegal strike, the company said on Monday.

“Production at the entire KDC has now been suspended,” it said in a statement.

KDC includes the KDC West and East mines. Around 19,500 of the operation’s total workforce of around 26,700 are now part of the wildcat strike, Gold Fields added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)