JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Junior miner Gold One said it had dismissed the majority of workers at its Ezulwini operation in South Africa hit by an illegal strike last week, the latest response to a wave of wildcat strikes sweeping through the industry.

The company said it had dismissed around 1,435 of Ezulwini’s total 1,900 workers. The workers can appeal the decision, it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)