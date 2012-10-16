FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold One suspends S.Africa Ezulwini mine for 30 days
October 16, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Gold One suspends S.Africa Ezulwini mine for 30 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bullion and uranium producer Gold One International said on Tuesday it was suspending operations for 30 days at its Ezulwini mine in South Africa following the dismissal of 1,417 workers involved in an illegal strike.

It said the suspension was to ensure the safety of those still employed at the mine and the security of assets as wildcat strikes continue across the industry.

“Ezulwini is a marginal operation and the recent unprotected industrial action has placed it under considerable economic pressure,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)

