JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold is losing between 20-25 kg of gold production a day due to a wildcat strike at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

“All the other mines are still operating as normal so we just need to resolve Kusasalethu,” spokeswoman Henrika Basterfield said.

There are 5,400 people on strike at the mine, she added. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)