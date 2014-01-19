South Africa's AMCU union to strike at world's top platinum producers

RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) voted to strike at world No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum on Sunday and its president Joseph Mathunjwa said the stoppage would begin on Thursday.

The strike vote was taken by a show of hands in a stadium in the platinum belt city of Rustenburg where around 15,000 AMCU members gathered in a show of force. Miners will also down tools at Lonmin and Impala Platinum in a massive strike that will hit over half of the world’s platinum output.