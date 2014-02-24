FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Platinum producers start showing S.Africa strike losses in real time
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 24, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Platinum producers start showing S.Africa strike losses in real time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s platinum producers on Monday started showing in real time revenue and earnings lost to a strike in the sector as the stoppage runs into its fifth week with no end in sight.

Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin are presenting the losses on the website www.platinumwagenegotiations.co.za, with figures on lost revenue and employees’ lost earnings changing every second.

As of 1200 GMT, revenues lost were at just over 5 billion rand ($456 million) and earnings bled stood at over 2 billion rand.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) downed tools at Amplats, Implats and Lonmin over four weeks ago, demanding that monthly entry-level wages be more than doubled to 12,500 rand.

The producers say they cannot afford this given depressed prices and rising costs. Government mediators are enabling talks between the producers and the union but the two sides remain poles apart on the issue of wages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.