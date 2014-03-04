FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's AMCU union revises demands, platinum strike continues
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 4, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's AMCU union revises demands, platinum strike continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose members have been striking for almost six weeks at the world’s top platinum producers, has lowered its wage demands for the first time, its president said on Tuesday.

Joseph Mathunjwa told a media briefing the union was now seeking staggered increases that would take the basic entry wage to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month in three years’ time - over double current levels - compared to an original demand that this figure be reached immediately.

The companies - Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin - have offered pay hikes of up to 9 percent.

$1 = 10.8163 South African rand Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.