S.Africa's AMCU says wage offer may not be ready for vote
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's AMCU says wage offer may not be ready for vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 24 (Reuters) - The Association of Mineworkers of South Africa (AMCU) President Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters on Thursday he was not sure if the revised wage offer from the world’s top platinum companies was ready to take to members.

“I don’t know at this stage,” he told Reuters as he entered venue where talks were still being held in Johannesburg.

Members of AMCU downed tools in January at Lonmin, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum, demanding a more than doubling of the monthly wage to 12,500 rand to be achieved in four years.

“Today is the last day for negotiations, tomorrow we will report back to the members,” AMCU shop steward Siphamandla Makhanya told Reuters. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
