Striking S.Africa Implats miners to vote on wage offer by SMS
May 8, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Striking S.Africa Implats miners to vote on wage offer by SMS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 (Reuters) - World no. 2 platinum producer Impala Platinum said on Thursday it was asking its striking South African employees to vote by text message this week on its latest wage offer and whether they wanted to return to work.

Spokesman Johan Theron said the vote would be conducted on Thursday or Friday and would involve striking miners who have been contacted in advance and indicated their willingness to take part. The 15-week stoppage has also hit Implats’ rivals Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
