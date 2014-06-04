Latest S.Africa platinum strike talks "went well" - union

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - The latest round of talks aimed at ending a five-month strike in South Africa’s platinum mines “went well”, the president of the striking AMCU union said on Wednesday.

“The meeting went well. The talks are ongoing,” AMCU leader Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters. A government team tasked with resolving the strike met AMCU’s leadership on Tuesday and is due to sit down with the management of the three major platinum firms today. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)