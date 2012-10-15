FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kumba dismisses strikers at Sishen mine in S.Africa
October 15, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

Kumba dismisses strikers at Sishen mine in S.Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore has dismissed workers who had embarked on an illegal strike at its giant Sishen mine in South Africa and failed to report for disciplinary hearings, the company said on Monday.

Kumba also said it had served the illegal strikers with a court order to immediately leave the company’s premises or be removed by police.

The company suspended production at the mine on Oct. 4 and is losing around 120,000 tonnes of production per day. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)

