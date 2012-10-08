Kumba losing 120,000 tonnes daily from S.Africa strike

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore is losing 120,000 tonnes of finished product per day due to an illegal strike at its Sishen mine in South Africa, the producer of the steel-making ingredient said on Monday.

The company, a unit of global miner Anglo American, added that it had sufficient production from other mines and stockpiles to continue supplying its customers until mid-October.

Kumba, one of the world’s top 10 producers of iron ore and the largest in Africa, suspended operations at the mine on Oct. 4 after striking employees had blocked access to the pit.