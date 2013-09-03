Protracted strike in South Africa gold mines would hurt economy -minister

PRETORIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A protracted strike in South Africa’s gold industry will harm the economy and the government is ready to intervene to bring parties together, South Africa’s mines minister said on Tuesday.

“If indeed we are going to have a protracted industrial action, it will impact negatively on the economy,” Minister Susan Shabangu told Reuters at a presidential briefing in Pretoria.

“If there is a need for government to intervene, we will engage the parties,” she said. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by David Dolan)